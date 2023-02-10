A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Watchdog called in after fatal police shooting on Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge

Police were responding to a call about a man behaving erratically

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in following a fatal police-involved shooting in Vancouver.

Vancouver police say they received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. about a person acting erratically on the Granville Street Bridge.

Police say when they arrived, there was an altercation between a man and officers.

The man was shot and killed by police.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office has invoked its mandate, and has taken over the investigation.

No other details have been released.

police shootingVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Vancouver mayor says former councillor and his daughter killed in house fire
Next story
Stalement that has slowed construction of $1.4 billion B.C. hospital over: Dix

Just Posted

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

An Aboriginal Patient Navigator is now available at the Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Aboriginal Patient Navigator now available at Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre

The Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo will replace the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Hold onto your cowboy hat; Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo set for Williams Lake

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system’s community support worker Karlie Ferland. (Photo credit: TNRL)
Community support worker now available through local libraries

Pop-up banner image