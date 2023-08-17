The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in MacKenzie when a man died in his home while police were setting up a containment area outside following a threatening incident at a pipeline worksite earlier in the day. (File)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in MacKenzie when a man died in his home while police were setting up a containment area outside following a threatening incident at a pipeline worksite earlier in the day. (File)

Watchdog probing man’s death after alleged threats at northern B.C. pipeline site

B.C. RCMP say officers were outside the man’s home setting up a containment area

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed after a man died following an incident at a northern-area pipeline site.

According to police, RCMP were called to a Mackenzie pipeline site on Tuesday (Aug. 15) for a man who “reportedly had a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle” and was allegedly making threats toward workers.

The worksite was evacuated, police said.

Mounties say they then went to the man’s home and set up a containment area.

“Officers reportedly made multiple attempts to have the man surrender, but while they were outside a bang was heard in the home,” a police statement reads. When officers entered the home, a man was found dead.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating to determine whether police action or inaction played a role in the death.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Large Okanagan drug lab leads to 11 years jail for 2 men
Next story
Canada’s social housing stock lagging behind peer countries

Just Posted

More recent fires across the Okanagan have prompted a provincial smoky skies bulletin. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star Photo)
Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior

The Thompson River at Ashcroft on Aug. 13, 2023. The Village of Ashcroft has been requested by the province to reduce its water consumption by 30 to 50 per cent because of drought conditions in the Thompson watershed, and has now moved to Stage 2 water restrictions. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft requested to reduce water consumption by 30 to 50%

Thermometer, hot weather, no date. Stock image
Ashcroft shatters old heat record on Aug. 14

The Klowa Art Café in Lytton after the June 30, 2021 wildfire. (Photo credit: Meghan Fandrich)
Lytton businesses come up empty on federal loan forgiveness