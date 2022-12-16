‘We are broken inside’; family continues search for missing Bella Coola man

Carl Schooner, 30, of Bella Coola was last heard from on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 when he left home headed to Williams Lake. (RCMP submitted photo) The family of missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner, 30, is appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts. (Photo submitted) This photograph of missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner, 30, was taken in the summer 2022. (Photo submitted)

Family members of a missing man from Bella Coola are appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

Carl William Charlie Schooner, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

He was last heard from on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 when he left Bella Coola and headed to Williams Lake to visit some friends.

His father Carl Schooner Sr. said his son is confirmed to have been in Williams Lake on Dec. 1.

“We are broken inside,” he told Black Press Media from a motel in Williams Lake on Friday, Dec. 16. “We have been searching non-stop. There have been lots of tears.”

His son has no phone, no vehicle or ID and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, he added.

Schooner Sr., along with his wife Charlene, son Louis and grandson Jake are staying in Williams Lake as they continue the search.

They have travelled to Prince George, Quesnel, Kamloops and Kelowna and have been handing out flyers.

“We have been connecting with everyone,” Schooner Sr. said. “If anyone as any information, anything will help.”

It is very out of character to have not heard from Carl because he normally checks in with them, Charlene said.

In a press release issued Dec. 7, 2022, Williams Lake RCMP described Schooner as an Indigenous male, medium build, six feet tall, 161 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Amidst their sadness the family said they are grateful for all the help they have received from all over, including from Bella Bella, their community of Bella Coola and Anahim Lake.

When they arranged to purchase an air mattress for their other son to sleep on in the motel, the woman they were buying it from in Williams Lake returned the money when she realized who they were and brought them blankets and box of food.

Schooner Sr. described Carl as hard working, as always making rounds to check in with family and friends, and offering help when needed.

“He enjoyed helping me on my gillnetter boats and buying pine mushrooms. He has a three-year-old daughter who loves him so much. Whenever times got tough for him, he always turned to the Lord for prayers. Creator, Manakays, we pray that you hear our prayers, hear our cry.”

Anyone with information about him is asked to please contact Schooner Sr. at 778-267-4759 or the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

