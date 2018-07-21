(Camp Cloud)

‘We are doing the right thing:’ Protesters dig in at anti-pipeline camp

B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and a nearby watch house could remain in place

Protesters at an anti-pipeline camp in Burnaby, B.C., say they are ready to defy an eviction notice handed out from the city.

The City of Burnaby issued a 72-hour notice to those occupying ”Camp Cloud” on Wednesday, but protesters said in a news release issued Friday that three days wasn’t enough time to comply with concerns raised over safety.

The release says Camp Cloud will not be evicted and that the notice was wrongly issued, without adequate consideration of a recent court decision or consultation with camp residents.

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and a nearby watch house could remain in place in response to a court injunction filed by Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd., the company behind the Trans Mountain expansion project.

“We are doing the right thing, raising awareness about the collectively deadly impacts of the pipeline,” camp resident Elauna Boutwell said in the Friday release.

Demonstrators are angry over the expansion of the pipeline between Alberta and B.C. that would triple its capacity to carry bitumen destined for export. In May, the federal government announced it would buy the pipeline in an effort to see the expansion completed.

The city issued the eviction notice because there are concerns about safety and how the footprint of the site has grown to include a two-storey house and showers, city manager Lambert Chu has said.

Chu said Friday the city is discussing legal options, but he wouldn’t say which options are on the table.

“If the compliance order is not met, then we will take the appropriate actions within the rule of law … to proceed with removal of the illegal structures and facilities, because they have to go,” he said.

The city hopes the campers will pack up on Saturday, but at the same time it respects their right to protest, said Chu.

“We have to balance all these things. We don’t want to handle it in a very confrontational way.”

City staff have been in contact with the protesters and as of Friday have set up a meeting with them, he added.

Protesters say the evacuation notice has a list of demands, including removing their sacred ceremonial fire and all the dwellings they need in order to continue their work.

“If we want fewer forest fires in the future due to global warming and fossil-fuelled climate destabilization, we need to protect this sacred fire and all that it represents,” the release said.

The notice is set to expire Saturday morning, and instead of moving out, protesters say they’ll hold a news conference to relay their side of the story.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crosswalk vandalism leaves black mark for Cowichan as B.C. Games begin
Next story
Cigarette packs with graphic images, blunt warnings are effective: focus groups

Just Posted

100 Mile Free Press and Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal win Canadian Community Newspaper Award for Fire Fight

“[It] should be shared with all the people who told us their stories and trusted us with them”

Familiar face returns to Gold Country Communities Society

Marcie Down has left the Village of Cache Creek to become the society’s new executive director.

Cache Creek campground finally reopens after flooding

Brookside Campground was closed for more than 11 weeks after this year’s floods.

Rolgear takes another step forward with European patent

Company is proof that building a better mousetrap — or screwdriver — pays off.

Ashcroft gets rainbow crosswalk

The colourful crosswalk on Railway Avenue is a sign of welcome and inclusion.

BC Games: Day 1 comes to an end

Medals have already been handed out following one day of competition in the 2018 BC Summer Games

Open water swimming from B.C. to Washington in 24 hours

The swim will take a full day, meaning Susan Simmons will be swimming in the black of night

Cigarette packs with graphic images, blunt warnings are effective: focus groups

Warnings considered effective flag ailments smoking can cause, like colorectal and stomach cancers

Canada’s title hopes quashed at Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco

On the men’s side, Canada was eliminated in the round of 16 as they were shut out by Argentina 28-0

‘We are doing the right thing:’ Protesters dig in at anti-pipeline camp

B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and a nearby watch house could remain in place

Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

Alexander Gerst becomes an astronaut musician with live performance from International Space Station

BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

UPDATED: Evacuation alert issued due to Dog Creek Trail Wildfire

UPDATED: The Dog Creek wildfire has grown substantially over the past two… Continue reading

RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

The fast-approaching wildfire, sparked Thursday, forced the evacuation of five homes

Most Read