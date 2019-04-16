‘We’re ready to roll,’ Adventure Charters and Rentals receives final approval for new bus service

Vital new passenger service expected to start May 2

Williams Lake’s Adventure Charters and Rentals announced it has received final approval to provide passenger bus service from the Interior to the Lower Mainland, with the first rides to be offered as soon as May 2.

Janna Gertzen, one of the owners of Adventure Charters, made the announcement Monday while Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, was in Williams Lake.

“Thank you for doing what you do, you’re offering a great service for the people of the Cariboo,” Doherty told Gertzen in the video announcement.

The company will be providing a critical transportation link from Prince George to Williams Lake to Surrey via the canyon route with stops in small communities along the way.

There will also be a Prince George to Williams Lake to Kamloops route, again with stops in small communities along the way.

On their Facebook page Gertzen said the company has heard from many residents who would like additional bus runs between smaller communities.

“Originally intended to transport passengers the full Prince George-Surrey and Kamloops-Williams Lake routes, thanks to your feedback, we realize the amount of interest in the close-community hops, like 100 Mile House to Williams Lake, etc. We will be taking a closer look at that, and adding appropriate short trip fares in the near future.”

Customers interested in the service can book online at www.adventurecharters.ca.

editor@wltribune.com
