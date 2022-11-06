Passengers walk at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Passengers walk at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet says it’s back online after global outage, but more disruptions expected

Airline hasn’t said what caused the outage

WestJet says a system-wide outage that caused delays and cancellations across its entire network has been resolved, but it still expects further disruptions.

The airline tweeted this morning that all its systems were online and stable, and that teams were busy working to recover from the outage.

The Calgary-based airline said yesterday the outage prevented its contact centre from accessing guest reservations.

No reason for the outage was provided.

Despite being back online, the airline says it anticipates further disruptions as it recovers from the outage.

It is also apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirlinesWestJet

Previous story
Canadian delegation set to tell COP27 about oceans’ role in fighting climate change
Next story
Last total lunar eclipse for 3 years arrives Tuesday

Just Posted

Carson Drive in Williams Lake was the scene of a vehicle pile-up as the city’s first snowfall made the roads very slick the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 3. (Keelie A cDuffy photo)
Snow storm packs punch in Cariboo, multiple vehicle collisions in Williams Lake

(Black Press Media files)
Snow plays havoc on Hwy. 97 south of Clinton and Hwy. 1 east of Cache Creek

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Cariboo. (Black Press file photo)
Atmospheric river prompts first snowfall warning of season for Cariboo

Dr. Chris Shepherd, right, with his daughters Raven, left, and Robyn, at the Scout Island Nature Centre on Oct. 20, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo-based researcher working to address global illegal wildlife trade