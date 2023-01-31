Passengers walk past Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet temporarily suspends service from 3 Canadian cities to Europe

WestJet says it has temporarily suspended transatlantic service between three Canadian cities and Europe.

The airline announced it is pausing transatlantic service between Halifax and Europe as part of its 2023 summer schedule on Monday.

It also confirmed that it suspended transatlantic service to Europe from Vancouver and Toronto as of early December 2022.

The airline says the moves are part of a series of strategic decisions it is making to its transatlantic service to cope with capacity constraints.

John Weatherill, WestJet’s executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, says the changes were “difficult decisions but that the temporary suspension will help the airline re-position its investments to better serve passengers in future years.

WestJet previously suspended between Halifax and Montreal beginning Oct. 28. Flights between Halifax and Sydney, N.S. were also suspended as of Nov. 15 and service routes between Halifax and Ottawa and Halifax and St. John’s N.L. were due to end on Jan. 8 and Jan. 10, respectively.

