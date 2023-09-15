What remains on the west side of Okanagan Lake as wildfire evacuees return home

Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Camp Owaissi was heavily damaged in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Camp Owaissi was heavily damaged in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Camp Owaissi was heavily damaged in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Camp Owaissi was heavily damaged in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Wildfire damage at Lake Okanagan Resort from the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire damage at Lake Okanagan Resort from the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Wildfire damage at Lake Okanagan Resort from the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire damage at Lake Okanagan Resort from the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
The Tiki Bar located at Lake Okanagan Resort burned to the ground in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)The Tiki Bar located at Lake Okanagan Resort burned to the ground in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Wildfire damage at Lake Okanagan Resort from the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire damage at Lake Okanagan Resort from the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

As residents are allowed to return home to areas ravaged by the Grouse Complex wildfire, much of the devastation has yet to be seen by many in the Central Okanagan.

Black Press reporter Brittany Webster with assistance from Dockside Marine, set out on Okanagan Lake to see the remnants of homes and businesses, including Lake Okanagan Resort and Camp Owaissi. She hoped to capture what can be rebuilt as the community works to come together and support each other after yet another displacing event in the Okanagan.

Residents near the McDougall Creek wildfire are reminded that there are still evacuation orders and alerts in place.

READ MORE: Wildfire evacuation orders downgraded to alerts for Westside Road residents

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of West KelownaKelowna

Previous story
Summerland youth takes responsibility for racial slur on school sign
Next story
B.C. town rejects groundbreaking glow-in-dark road paint over price tag

Just Posted

The flags outside the TNRD Civic Building in Kamloops are lowered to half-mast in mourning for Ken Gillis. (TNRD photo)
Former Thompson-Nicola Regional District chair, director Ken Gillis dies

A new provincial Food Affordability and Innovation Fund is aimed at improving food security and small processor competitiveness in rural B.C. (Pixabay Photo)
New fund aims to strengthen food security for rural B.C.

According to WildSafe B.C., deer are the second most reported species to the Conservation Officer Service, with an average of 4,500 reports per year. (Photo by Kira Erickson/Whidbey News-Times
B.C. deer are stressed and under population threat due to the past wildfires in the Skeetchestn territory.

RCMP take action
Guns, drugs and money seized in Quesnel arrest after targetted attack