Where to look for accurate information about fires and more

Want to know more about highway conditions, wildfire activity, and evacuations? Here’s where to look

The BC Wildfire Service website is a good place to go for accurate information about fires burning in the province. (Photo credit: BCWS)

The Province is asking anyone who was evacuated from Lytton, or any other area, to make sure to register with Emergency Support Services, and for residents of B.C. to know where to turn for accurate information about developing emergency situations.

Evacuee registration is critical in order to ensure everyone’s safety and know where people are and what supports they need. You can do so online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca or by phone at 1-800-585-9559. You can also call any RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line.

The Red Cross has a family reunification line for finding out information about evacuees; call 1-800-863-6582.

For information about any evacuation alerts or orders issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, go to the TNRD website at https://www.tnrd.ca/. You can also check the TNRD’s dashboard at https://bit.ly/3dcIk0L for all alerts and orders in the region.

Please note that First Nations issue their own evacuation alerts and orders for reserve land. Check with your band office to find out what alerts and orders have been issued.

For the latest information about wildfires burning in the region, go to the BC Wildfire Service website at http://bit.ly/2HCKBod.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in B.C., call 1-800-663-5555 (or *5555 from a cell phone).

For the latest information about highway closures and conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca. The site features web cams, construction information, and a route planner that can help you plan your journey. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 1-800-550-4997 for road information.



