The cottonwood trees that were poisoned at Goodman dog beach and park in Osoyoos have been cut down. (John Rawkins Facebook)

Who poisoned 7 trees at an Osoyoos park remains a mystery

Mature cottonwoods at Goodman Park were cut down recently after being poisoned

The seven trees that were deliberately poisoned at an Osoyoos park have been cut down.

On June 28, a member of the town’s staff discovered that the seven mature poplar cottonwood trees had holes drilled into them at Goodman dog beach and park.

The town also suspects that poison was inserted into the holes.

An investigation by Osoyoos RCMP has unfortunately not produced any information.

“Those responsible for poisoning the trees have yet to be identified,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The town did an inspection of the trees and deemed that they had to come down. It’s not known if they will be replaced.

Police ask that if anyone has seen anything suspicious or knows something about the incident to contact the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment at 250.495.7236 or the town office at 250.495.6515.

Breaking NewsOsoyoos

