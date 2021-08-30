A Red Cross volunteer handles the COVID-19 vaccinations in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. In the impoverished Seine-Saint-Denis the vaccination rate has passed from the lowest in mainland France to well above the national average in just a few weeks, notably with the opening of temporary centers to reach out to people where they live and work. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

WHO’s European head backs 3rd COVID vaccine doses for the vulnerable

Dr. Hans Kluge cited ‘deeply worrying’ levels of high transmission in Europe

The head of the World Health Organization’s European branch says he agrees with the top U.S. infectious diseases expert that a third dose of coronavirus vaccines can help protect the people most vulnerable, and it shouldn’t be seen as a “luxury booster.”

Dr. Hans Kluge cited “deeply worrying” levels of high transmission, saying 33 countries among the 53 in the WHO Europe region have reported an increase in case counts of 10 percent or more over the past two weeks.

Kluge said he spoke this month with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, and said they shared the same conviction that “a third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster, taking away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab.”

“It’s basically a way to keep the people safe — the most vulnerable,” said Kluge, quickly adding that wealthy countries with excess vaccine doses “need to share” them with countries lacking them.

At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots, saying doses should first be shared to help vaccinate vulnerable populations in countries that are lacking them.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Supply chain snafus hampering Canadian tech companies as COVID-19 continues
Next story
VIDEO: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Overnight closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department for third consecutive weekend

Residents drive past fire crews as they return to Logan Lake on Aug. 19, a week after the community was evacuated because of the Tremont Creek wildfire. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Two major wildfires in B.C.’s southern Interior now classified as ‘being held’

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction

Interior Health is planning to repatriate care home residents who were evacuated from seven communities, including 100 Mile House. (File photo).
Interior Health starts ‘repatriation’ of long-term care residents