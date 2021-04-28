Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardGreen party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
An Abbott Laboratories Panbio COVID- 19 Rapid Test device is displayed at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 235 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew VaughanAn Abbott Laboratories Panbio COVID- 19 Rapid Test device is displayed at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 235 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Despite the nearly three million rapid tests that the federal government has sent to B.C., all but 13 per cent of them are still sitting in provincial storage.

That’s according to the federal government, who said it has sent 2.8 million rapid tests to B.C., of which just 383,732 have been deployed – delivered to their point-of-use – and less than 10 per cent of those have been used. Just 24,478, or six per cent, of the tests deployed have been used – equating to less than one per cent actually being administered.

B.C. has repeatedly said it will only use rapid tests if they see a benefit, versus creating more work. At the start of March, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said rapid tests had been used in provincial prisons, workplace outbreaks and in B.C. schools but produced just two positive results.

“If our community transmission rates are low, screening with these less sensitive tests is not very effective. It doesn’t help us because the yield is so low and they have a very much higher false-negative rate. In those areas where we have an outbreak or where community transmission rates are higher, that’s when they might have more utility and those are the areas that we are looking at more closely,” Henry said in early March.

However, BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau challenged the government’s use of rapid point-of-care tests. Furstenau compared B.C.’s strategy to that of Nova Scotia, which has in recent days experienced its own surge in COVID cases.

“Rapid tests are available to anyone in Nova Scotia over the age of 16, whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not,” she said during Monday’s Question Period in the legislature. According to federal data, Nova Scotia has used 28,831 rapid tests.

“The positivity rate in Nova Scotia right now is 0.6 per cent. The positivity rate in B.C. is 9.3 per cent. It appears from the actions that Nova Scotia is taking that it remains committed to keeping COVID-19 cases as close to zero as possible. What is our goal in B.C.?”

In response, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the government was focused on PCR, lab-based, testing.

“Our goal is, on the decisions such as rapid testing, that we are focusing, right now, on the 2.5 million PCR tests we have done in British Columbia. Our goal is to support public health experts like Dr. Henry as they do their job, and to not give them instructions that would divert resources from where they’re most needed,” Dix said.

“I don’t think we want to be in a jurisdiction where politicians overturn that order, instruct and tell public health experts in issues such as transmission how and when they should use tests. The member knows that we laid out our strategy for rapid testing.”

There have been 127,048 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 1,571 deaths, including a toddler and an infant.

READ MORE: B.C.’s rapid COVID-19 tests have produced only two positive results

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eliminate unwanted guests by keeping pests out of your home
Next story
Quebec woman dies from blood clot after getting AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Members of the Ashcroft Art Club in 2019, including president Heidi Roy (back row, second from l) and Sidewalk Gallery curator Angela Bandelli (centre). (Photo credit: Submitted)
53rd Ashcroft art show going ahead with live and virtual shows

Artwork will be on display in the Sidewalk Gallery in Ashcroft and in an online show

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek public budget meeting taking place on April 29

Council went in-camera to discuss whether there would be a spring clean-up event

More safe access to the Thompson River will be one of the focuses of a Trails Working Group established by the Village of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Mail-out survey coming for Ashcroft Trails Master Plan

Residents can have their say about trails in the village and how they would use them

Historic Ashcroft sign, 2006. Photo credit: Journal files
Ashcroft to develop communications strategy to aid transparency

Village to look at additional methods of getting the word out about porjects and activities

An artist’s rendering shows the new patient care tower at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, which is set to open in summer 2022. (Photo credit: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation)
A market, music, mandalas, dinner, dancing and more coming up

There’s something for almost everyone coming to our region in the next few weeks

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Most Read