A wildfire is burning in the Chilcotin near Tl’etinqox First Nation Thursday, April 27. (Rocky Harry photo)

Wildfire burning in the Chilcotin west of Williams Lake April 27

BC Wildfire crews, equipment, air support on site

A wildfire is burning east of Dripping Water Road in the Chilcotin Thursday, April 27.

Tl’etinqox First Nation resident Rocky Harry sent photographs of the fire to Black Press Media and said the fire is close to the community.

Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Madison Dahl said the Dripping Water Fire is estimated to be 80 hectares and is located three kilometres north of Tl’etinqox First Nation and nine kilometres south of Alexis Creek.

“It is exhibiting rank two and three behaviour, we have BC Wildfire crews on site with heavy equipment and we have air support actioning the fire,” she said Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be human caused, Dahl said.

This is the second day in a row a wildfire has started in the Chilcotin.

On Wednesday, April 26, a wildfire burned at Riske Creek, burning about 50 hectares caused by a tree falling on a power pole.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire at Riske Creek west of Williams Lake

More to come


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
