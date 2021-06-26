Wildfire on Ashcroft Reserve off Cornwall Road now under control

A wildfire is burning in a grassy area off Cornwall Road near Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)A wildfire is burning in a grassy area off Cornwall Road near Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: A grass fire on the Ashcroft Reserve near Cornwall Road is under control, with Ashcroft and Cache Creek firefighters preparing to wrap up and reurn to base. Two pieces of equipment are remaining on site to shuttle water for forestry personnel.

Cornwall Road has reopened to traffic, but drivers are asked to slow down and watch for fire personnel and equipment.

***

A wildfire is burning on the Ashcroft Reserve off Cornwall Road near Ashcroft.

The fire was reported just after noon on Saturday, June 26. Initial reports from fire dispatch noted that thick black smoke was billowing up in a dry, grassy area north of Cornwall Road near New Ranch Road. The fire had taken hold in a gully and was burning rapidly through dry vegetation.

Winds are currently light, but the temperature in Ashcroft is 37°C, and a lack of rain in May and June has left the area extremely dry.

The Ashcroft and Cache Creek fire departments are currently on scene, and tankers from BC Wildfire Service are en route.

Cornwall Road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles in both directions. A detour is available via Highway 97C and Highway 1.

Ashcroftbc wildfires

Previous story
Metro Vancouver pubs nix drinks from menus over ‘insensitive,’ ‘sexist’ name choices
Next story
1 way to deal with invasive snails in B.C. is… to eat them?

Just Posted

A wildfire is burning in a grassy area off Cornwall Road near Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Wildfire on Ashcroft Reserve off Cornwall Road now under control

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

(Black Press file photo)
Interior Health reports COVID-19 impact declining

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry visited the Interior Health region the week of June 22-to 25, 2021 to say thank you to all the frontline workers. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
Dr. Bonnie Henry visits Interior Health, says thank you to frontline workers