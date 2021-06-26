Wildfire on Ashcroft Reserve off Cornwall Road now under control

A wildfire is burning in a grassy area off Cornwall Road near Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) A wildfire burning near Ashcroft on June 26. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: A grass fire on the Ashcroft Reserve near Cornwall Road is under control, with Ashcroft and Cache Creek firefighters preparing to wrap up and reurn to base. Two pieces of equipment are remaining on site to shuttle water for forestry personnel.

Cornwall Road has reopened to traffic, but drivers are asked to slow down and watch for fire personnel and equipment.

***

A wildfire is burning on the Ashcroft Reserve off Cornwall Road near Ashcroft.

The fire was reported just after noon on Saturday, June 26. Initial reports from fire dispatch noted that thick black smoke was billowing up in a dry, grassy area north of Cornwall Road near New Ranch Road. The fire had taken hold in a gully and was burning rapidly through dry vegetation.

Winds are currently light, but the temperature in Ashcroft is 37°C, and a lack of rain in May and June has left the area extremely dry.

The Ashcroft and Cache Creek fire departments are currently on scene, and tankers from BC Wildfire Service are en route.

Cornwall Road is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles in both directions. A detour is available via Highway 97C and Highway 1.

