A property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, on Aug. 14, 2021. The TNRD will be assisting property owners in rural areas of the regional district with debris removal after last year’s wildfires. (Photo credit: The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

A property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, on Aug. 14, 2021. The TNRD will be assisting property owners in rural areas of the regional district with debris removal after last year’s wildfires. (Photo credit: The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

Wildfire debris removal planned for rural residents in TNRD

Residents of electoral areas can contact the TNRD about getting assistance on their properties

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is assisting property owners in electoral areas throughout the regional district with debris clean-up, following last year’s disastrous wildfire season.

The TNRD will help electoral area residents who lost structures to the wildfires. The support is available through the new Wildfire Disaster Debris Removal Program, which is supported by the Canadian Red Cross and the Province of B.C.

The removal of debris from fire-affected properties must take into account the fact that burnt structures may contain asbestos, lead, and other hazardous materials and substances. Contaminated ash can escape into the environment and migrate to other properties.

Residents who suffered structure loss and who need assistance with debris removal are asked to contact the TNRD to register for the program. To register, call (250) 377-6312 or email tnrdrecovery@tnrd.ca. Please include your contact information and the address of the impacted property. Registration, and the assessment of properties, will occur over the next two months, with clean-up of properties to begin in spring 2022.

This program focuses on residents of rural electoral areas of the TNRD impacted by the fires, such as Monte Lake, Tranquille, Deadman, and Botanie Valley. Debris removal in the Village of Lytton is being coordinated separately by the Village, and planning for that clean-up is ongoing. Residents of Lytton should contact the Village directly for more information about these plans.

For information on the TNRD’s wildfire debris removal program and a list of frequently asked questions, visit the new 2021 Wildfire Debris Removal Program webpage at https://bit.ly/3AEUD0g.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021LyttonThompson Nicola Regional District

Previous story
Winter weather, vast expanse make patrolling Canada-U.S. border a daunting challenge
Next story
Charity hockey match raises thousands for Lytton fire department

Just Posted

The teams for the First Responders Charity Hockey Match on Jan. 22 gather at centre ice after the game. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Charity hockey match raises thousands for Lytton fire department

School District No. 74 is warning of the possibility of ‘functional closures’ of district schools due to the spread of the Omicron variant. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
School District No. 74 now dealing with functional closures

Mona D’Amours took this shot of smoke from the Tremont Creek wildfire visible near her house at Barnes Lake, July 2021.
Fraser-Nicola MLA sees lack of trust from public on firefighting

‘Ashcroft Brownies Donate $50.00 To Hospital’ (Jan. 27, 1972): ‘Left to right are Lori Namith, Lisa Hill, Debbie LeBlanc, and Lorraine Cummings, who are presenting a $50.00 bill to Matron Mrs. Stan Bennewith. 1st and 2nd Ashcroft Brownie Packs raised the money fro their fish pond stall in the 1971 Fall Bazaar. The money will go towards the purchase of table and chairs for the children’s ward of the new Lady Minto Hospital. Congratulations Brownies!’ (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)
In 1897, lack of fire protection in Ashcroft causes concern