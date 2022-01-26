Wildfire debris removal planned for rural residents in TNRD

Residents of electoral areas can contact the TNRD about getting assistance on their properties

A property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, on Aug. 14, 2021. The TNRD will be assisting property owners in rural areas of the regional district with debris removal after last year’s wildfires. (Photo credit: The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is assisting property owners in electoral areas throughout the regional district with debris clean-up, following last year’s disastrous wildfire season.

The TNRD will help electoral area residents who lost structures to the wildfires. The support is available through the new Wildfire Disaster Debris Removal Program, which is supported by the Canadian Red Cross and the Province of B.C.

The removal of debris from fire-affected properties must take into account the fact that burnt structures may contain asbestos, lead, and other hazardous materials and substances. Contaminated ash can escape into the environment and migrate to other properties.

Residents who suffered structure loss and who need assistance with debris removal are asked to contact the TNRD to register for the program. To register, call (250) 377-6312 or email tnrdrecovery@tnrd.ca. Please include your contact information and the address of the impacted property. Registration, and the assessment of properties, will occur over the next two months, with clean-up of properties to begin in spring 2022.

This program focuses on residents of rural electoral areas of the TNRD impacted by the fires, such as Monte Lake, Tranquille, Deadman, and Botanie Valley. Debris removal in the Village of Lytton is being coordinated separately by the Village, and planning for that clean-up is ongoing. Residents of Lytton should contact the Village directly for more information about these plans.

For information on the TNRD’s wildfire debris removal program and a list of frequently asked questions, visit the new 2021 Wildfire Debris Removal Program webpage at https://bit.ly/3AEUD0g.



