The Burgess Creek fire photographed Saturday evening, July 22. (BCWS photo)

The Burgess Creek fire photographed Saturday evening, July 22. (BCWS photo)

Wildfire north of Gibraltar Mine exhibiting aggressive behavior

The Burgess Creek wildfire is 270 ha

The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to give a full response to the Burgess Creek wildfire (wildfire C12135) located four kilometres north of Gibraltar Mine, approximately 20 kilometres south of Kersley.

The fire was discovered Saturday, July 22, at 3:51 p.m. and is suspected to have been started by natural causes.

“This wildfire is displaying extremely aggressive Rank 4 and 5 fire behaviour, which means that the fire has an organized flame front and is spotting ahead of itself,” the BC Wildfire Service noted in an update Sunday morning.

On Saturday evening, air tankers blanketed the wildfire with fire retardant, however, those efforts were hampered by gusting winds, pushing the fire southwest over the retardant. Firefighters were onsite Sunday with additional air support and heavy equipment.

The fire was 270 ha in size Sunday evening.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Cariboo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Bella Coola Hill Highway 20 remains closed overnight, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 24
Next story
UPDATE: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

Just Posted

East Adams Lake wildfire. (Shuswap Emergency Program/Facebook)
UPDATE: Wildfire north of Chase over 1,700 hectares

The Ross Moore Lake Wildfire south of Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

The Burgess Creek fire is just north of Gibraltar Mine. (BCWS photo)
Wildfire north of Gibraltar Mine exhibiting aggressive behavior

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for Bull Canyon Park area due to wildfire activity. (CRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Bull Canyon Park area west of Alexis Creek