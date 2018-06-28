Wildfire south of Anahim Lake now contained

There are 51 firefighters and one helicopter on the ground

An image of the fire south of Anahim Lake, June 24, 2018. BC Wildfire Twitter photo

The wildfire approximately 37 kilometres southeast of Anahim Lake is no longer a wildfire of note.

“Crews did make significant progress on the fire and it is now 100 per cent contained,” says Robyn Clark, a Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The 91 hectare fire is being held after firefighters tied guards on the east and west flanks of the fire into lakes to the north and south of the fire.

There are currently 51 firefighters and one helicopter on scene.

“The crews will just continue mopping up hot spots and working in towards the interior of the fire,” adds Clark.

The fire is currently at a rank 1 burn, meaning it is smouldering, but there are currently no open flames.

More information on B.C. wildfires can be found by visiting the BC Wildfire Service interactive map.

