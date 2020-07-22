Wildfire sparked near Bonaparte River north of Cache Creek

Two fires were detected in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Wednesday

Two new wildfires are being reported in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Both blazes were reported on Wednesday (July 22).

One fire, burning north of Cache Creek near the Bonaparte River, is .01 hectares in size.

The other blaze, the Gun Lake Road fire — located between Carpenter Lake and Downton Lake northwest of Lillooet — is also approximately .01 hectares in size.

The cause of the fires is not yet known.

A third fire, detected on July 21 near Princeton at Mathew Creek, is approximately four hectares in size. The blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

The 28 hectare Skuhun Creek fire, burning 45 kilometres west of Merritt, is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

