(Jack McIntyre/Facebook)

Wildfire sparks near Lytton

BC Wildfire crews are en route to fire just west of Lytton

A wildfire has been sparked just west of the Village of Lytton.

Reports first came in of flames and smoke in the early afternoon of July 14, across the Fraser River on on the outskirts of town.

A Fire Information Officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre told Capital News that multiple crews have been dispatched to the scene. Airtankers and helicopters are responding.

As of 2:30p.m. on July 14, the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard lists the size at 2.00 hectares. B.C. Wildfire is reporting that gusty winds in the area are contirbuting to the fire’s spread.

A 911/landline/internet disruption was also reported by the Fraser Valley Regional District around noon, affecting the areas of Boston Bar, Lytton and Spences Bridge. It is unknown at this time if the disruption and the wildfire are related.

Construction and debris-clearing crews have been using heavy machinery throughout Lytton in recent weeks, just over one year after the village was razed by wildfire during the historic 2021 fire season.

READ MORE: Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

READ MORE: ‘Our story has to stay out there or we’ll be forgotten’: Lytton resident

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking NewsLytton

Previous story
Wildfire sparks near Lytton

Just Posted

Indigenous and non-Indigenous elected representatives, Elders, Drummers and heritage advocates celebrated the start of restoration work on the 1926 Alexandra Bridge in the traditional territory of the Spuzzum First Nation on July 13, 2022 (submitted photo)
Work begins on restoration of Alexandra Bridge in Fraser Canyon

(Jack McIntyre/Facebook)
Wildfire sparks near Lytton

The Cache Creek Thrashers are the regional U13 girls’ champions 2022 after a gold medal win in Enderby. (Photo credit: Softball BC)
Cache Creek U13 girls’ softball team brings home gold medal

The last payphone in Ashcroft, at One Easy Stop, has come to the end of the line, and will be removed on or after July 23. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
This number is not in service: last outdoor public payphone being removed from Ashcroft