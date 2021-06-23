BC Wildfire Service/Twitter

Wildfire sparks off Coquihalla Highway near Kamloops

The highway is not impacted by the fire, however, smoke can be seen in the area

BC Wildfire is on the scene of a blaze off Highway 5, near Kamloops.

The fire started on the side of the Coquihalla Highway, Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m.

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is approximately 11 km southwest of Kamloops and is about .5 hectares in size.

The blaze is currently classified as out-of-control and there is 10 personnel on scene.

The highway is open, however, smoke is visible in the area.

