Wildfire sparks off Coquihalla Highway near Kamloops

The highway is not impacted by the fire, however, smoke can be seen in the area

BC Wildfire is on the scene of a blaze off Highway 5, near Kamloops.

The fire started on the side of the Coquihalla Highway, Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m.

According to BC Wildfire, the blaze is approximately 11 km southwest of Kamloops and is about .5 hectares in size.

The blaze is currently classified as out-of-control and there is 10 personnel on scene.

The highway is open, however, smoke is visible in the area.

bc wildfires