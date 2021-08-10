Wildfires continue to burn out of control throughout region

Several evacuation orders and alerts have been rescinded, but many more still remain in place

The Tremont Creek and Lytton Creek wildfires continue to burn out of control as of Aug. 10. The Tremont Creek fire near Ashcroft is estimated to be 33,238 hectares, while the Lytton Creek fire, burning near Spences Bridge, has grown to 51,776 hectares (all sizes are as estimated by BC Wildfire Service).

The Tremont Creek wildfire continues to be extremely active in the east and northeast in Tunkwa Provincial Park, and has been burning on the top, and backing down the north slope, of Mt. Savona. Guards have been built along the powerlines to Haywood-Farmer Road.

The northern flank of the fire from Barnes Lake to Walhachin continues to show very minimal to no fire activity, and patrolling for hot spots on the west and north flanks of the fire is continuing. Planned hand and aerial ignitions will occur over the next few days as conditions allow.

The evacuation alerts that were in place for the Mesa subdivision in Ashcroft, as well as for properties on Barnes Street and Evans Road and to the east of Highway 97C, have been rescinded to all clear. Two properties near Barnes Lake remain on evacuation order, while a larger area around Barnes Lake is still on evacuation alert. An area restriction with an end date of Oct. 15, 2021 remains in place around Barnes Lake, meaning that only people with residences or business in the area, or authorisation to be there, can travel through the area. There is no camping, fishing, or sightseeing allowed.

An evacuation order is in place around Tunkwa Provincial Park. On Aug. 5 an evacuation order was also put in place for an area around Mount Savona Park.

An evacuation order for 169 properties in and around Spences Bridge, which was prompted by the Lytton Creek fire, was downgraded to an evacuation alert on Aug. 3. Heavy equipment has been working around all three sides of Shackan and has completed the machine line portion of the fireguard to the southwest. Crews, supported by helicopters, will continue to remove available fuel between the main fire and the powerline fireguard. Crews are also continuing with mop-up operations in the area, and are monitoring the Spences Bridge, Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, and Nicola Valley areas for hotspots, and will action them if required.

The Sparks Lake wildfire north of Savona is mapped at 77,102 hectares and is still out of control. The fire remains active along the north, northeast, and northwest. Evacuation orders for 186 properties and evacuation alerts for an additional 408 properties remain in place, but the Skeetchestn Indian Band has rescinded its evacuation order and moved to alert for their community as of Aug. 4. Some evacuation orders issued by the TNRD have been downgraded to alert, allowing some residents back into their properties.

The Flat Lake fire southwest of 100 Mile, last mapped at 62,895 hectares, remains classified as out of control. There are no longer evacuation orders in place from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and the evacuation alert for the District of 100 Mile House has been rescinded to all clear.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 10 there were 260 fires burning in the province, with 80 of those fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre. In Emergency Management BC’s Central region — which includes the Kamloops Fire Centre — there were 86 evacuation alerts and 52 evacuation orders in place, out of a total 108 alerts and 63 orders in the province.

There have been 1,451 wildfires sparked since April 1, with the province approximately one month ahead of the typical seasonal pace for new fire starts. A total of 650,582 hectares of land have been burned. As of Aug. 10 there were 31 wildfires of note burning in the province, 16 of them in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

For a list of all wildfires currently burning in the province, go to http://bit.ly/2HCKBod. To see all the current evacuation orders and alerts in the region, go to the TNRD dashboard at https://bit.ly/3dcIk0L.

Area highways can be closed without notice due to wildfires, smoke, and/or firefighter activity. For the most up-to-date highway information, visit www.drivebc.ca.

A resiliency centre for evacuees has been set up by the TNRD at Northills Mall on Tranquille Road in Kamloops. It offers a variety of supports and services to anyone who is, or has been, evacuated from their home by wildfires, and is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftB.C. Wildfires 2021LyttonSpences Bridge