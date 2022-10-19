Williams Lake Regional Airport will be the site of an emergency training exercise on Oct. 25, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Airport visitors will see emergency vehicles on Oct. 25 for exercise

Fire department, search and rescue and other organizations will take part in practice

The City of Williams Lake is hosting an emergency training exercise at the Williams Lake Regional Airport on

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

The training exercise is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will involve multiple agencies including

the Williams Lake Fire Department, Williams Lake RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and the BC

Ambulance Service and is designed to test the emergency response plan for the Williams Lake Regional

Airport.

During the exercise there will be no interruption to any scheduled flights; however, visitors and airport

patrons should be aware there will be a significant presence of emergency response vehicles and activity

during this time.

The Williams Lake Regional Airport (CYWL) is located 14 kilometres north of the City of Williams Lake.

The airport serves two scheduled commercial carriers: Central Mountain Air and Pacific Coastal Airlines. In

addition, the airport sees daily charter flights that service the resource sector throughout the Cariboo and

beyond.

The BC Wildfire Service operates an Air Tanker base out of the Cariboo Fire Centre that serves B.C.’s

Interior. The airport provides an essential service for the region, providing support for air ambulance,

corporate and general aviation operations.

In addition, the airport is regularly used by the Canadian Forces for training and exercise operations.

For more information contact Airport Manager Tim Lussier at 250.989.4713.

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
