Williams Lake city councillor seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Ivan Bonnell was travelling in Williams Lake when he was in a collision with a pickup truck

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell during an interview with the Tribune on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake city councillor is in intensive care with serious injuries at Kelowna General Hospital after being in a crash on his motorcycle Monday, Oct. 3.

Ivan Bonnell, 65, was riding his motorcycle north back into town when at about 2:49 p.m. he was struck by a southbound F150 pickup truck that turned left near Speedy Petey’s Quick Lube at the intersection of Broadway Avenue South.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, said Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron in a news release Tuesday morning.

Byron confirmed the collision is being investigated and that the truck turned illegally into motorcycle.

The city is expected to release a statement about the incident later Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the day, Bonnell attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Williams Lake First Nation for a net zero duplex, followed by a tour of the shop at Zirnhelt Timber Frames in 150 Mile House.

A long-serving city councillor and former mayor of the lakecity, Bonnell is seeking re-election in the upcoming election.

He was first on council in 1988, mayor from 1999 to 2002, and returned on council in 2011. Recently he is the city’s representative on the Cariboo Regional District.

Bonnell has lived in Williams Lake for 40 years and worked at Canada Post until he retired.

He has three children and seven grandchildren.

In a recent interview with the Tribune about running for city council again, Bonnell said he has the experience and the time.

“I’ve been around the table for a few years and have participated in the decision making to get us to where we are today.”

