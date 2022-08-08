Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)

Williams Lake police arrest couple after reported assault on bar staff

RCMP attended an establishment after a report of patrons assaulting staff and made two arrests

Williams Lake RCMP arrested a man and a woman after the couple allegedly assaulted bar staff.

Just before 10 p.m., on August 5, 2022 Williams Lake RCMP frontline officers attended a licenced establishment on Oliver Street after receiving a report that some patrons were assaulting the staff.

Officers were able to attend quickly and detain those responsible for reportedly attacking the staff, namely a 39-year-old man of Williams Lake and a 38-year-old woman of Williams Lake.

Both have been arrested and several charges of assault have been approved against both individuals.

If you have further information about this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.


