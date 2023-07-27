Williams Lake Courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP officer facing criminal charges from on-duty incident

The charges stem from May 31, 2020 incident

A Williams Lake RCMP officer is facing a number of criminal charges stemming from an on-duty incident in Williams Lake three years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced Thursday, July 27, that charges were approved against Const. Madeline Hjelden, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm .

The charges are in connection to a motor vehicle incident alleged to have occurred on May 31, 2020, in Williams Lake.

The first appearance date in Williams Lake Provincial Court is yet to be determined, noted the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Last year, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was deployed to Williams Lake on the same day connected to the approved charges.

At the time, the police watchdog said that a man allegedly facing a mental health crisis had fled police on a dirt bike or motor bike and was chased by an officer in a vehicle along Highway 20 for several blocks.

The man lost control of the bike and was takn to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the IIO said.

No final report was released by the watchdog as of July 27.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
RCMPWilliams Lake

