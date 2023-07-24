Williams Lake RCMP wanting to locate Miranda Solomon

Solomon is wanted for discharge of a firearm with intent

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating Miranda Solomon, wanted for discharge of a firearm with intent and possession of a firearm without a license.

Solomon is described as an Indigenous female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 161 pounds, with a medium build.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Members of the public are asked if she is located to contact the RCMP or the nearest police jurisdiction.

“Do not confront Miranda,” noted Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations, in news release.

Anyone with information about Solomon or where she might be is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

