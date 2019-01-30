Photo for The Washington Post by Julia Duin.

Winter storm watch in effect for Yellowhead Highway

Snow is expected to continue falling Thursday night and Friday.

Be on the lookout for a snowstorm this morning along the Yellowhead Highway from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta border.

A slow moving frontal system will spread snow across the Central Interior beginning Thursday morning. Snow is expected to continue falling Thursday night and Friday and will likely persist over some regions until the front moves into Alberta early Saturday. Current indications suggest that storm total snowfall amounts will range from 15 centimetres up to as high as 30 cm by Friday morning, according to Environment Canada in a weather statement.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation and this winter storm watch may be upgraded to a warning as the forecast becomes more certain, the statement said.

RELATED: Major winter storm wreaks havoc on U.S. travel

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


