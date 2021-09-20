With election called, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates look to the future

With Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon showing incumbent Brad Vis, other candidates have reacted to the results of the 2021 federal election with optimism and positivity.

As of about 11 p.m. on election night, Liberal candidate Geet Grewal earned 8,700 votes (25.4 per cent).

“This was the first I ever ran an election, I am so proud of the campaign we ran together,” Grewal said in a statement to Black Press. “I was able to talk about issues that are important to Canadians such as child care, climate change and affordability. Mission-Matsqui Fraser Canyon will be my home. I’m committed here. And I will work tirelessly for our community. This is just the beginning of the work I will do for our community.”

NDP candidate Lynn Perrin earned 20.2 per cent of the vote with 6,900 votes as of 11 p.m.. She said she was overall very pleased with how the NDP fared during this election.

“We gained some seats, and that’s always good,” she said. “I was watching results come in from across the country, and I’m just delighted that Ruth Ellen (Borsseau) in Quebec and a bunch of wonderful NDP incumbents are back again in the House of Commons.”

Although it’s not clear if Perrin will be running again in the near future, she plans to persist in the policy analysis and advocacy for people seeking government assistance that led her to become and NDP candidate in the first place.

“I don’t just walk away from the campaign,” Perrin said. “If you ever need some help, don’t hesitate to get in touch with me.”

Perrin offered her thanks to her “mighty team” and all voters who cast their ballots for her.

Particularly considering this was his first election, PPC candidate Tyler Niles was very happy with his performance. As of 11 p.m., he came away with more than 2,400 votes (7.2 per cent)

“We outperformed last election’s results and blew the Greens out of the water (locally),” Niles said. “It was an uphill battle from the get-go. I had fun, and I think I was able to get a lot of people to see our side of the political spectrum.”

Niles had “nothing but good things” to say about the team of volunteers backing him up and thanked the candidates and voters.

Green Party candidate Nicole Bellay was not immediately available for comment. She came away with 1,400 votes as of 11 p.m. (4.3 per cent)

