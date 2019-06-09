Woman killed, man charged with murder near Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

A 33-year-old woman has died at Toosey Reserve west of Williams Lake in what police are calling a homicide.

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating the incident, which took place Saturday evening at the Toosey Reserve, or at a second location identified.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, RCMP officers from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek were called to the Toosey Reserve to assist BC Emergency Health Services, who were responding to report that a woman was severely injured and required emergency assistance.

When first responders arrived they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from fatal injuries.

“Despite life-saving efforts the woman could not be revived and died at the scene,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with the RCMP District Advisory NCO. “The nature of, or the mechanism of the victim’s injuries, will not be disclosed at this time.”

A local man was arrested for murder at the scene and remains in custody as the investigation progresses. No charges have been laid.

Williams Lake General Investigation Section (GIS) and the North District Major Crime Unit, with assistance from officers, are currently in the evidence gathering stage and have identified two possible scenes: one on the reserve and another at ‘Lover’s Leap.’ Both scenes will be inaccessible for an undetermined amount of time, while the forensic examinations are underway.

Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the NDMCU said: “We understand this reserve is a close-knit community and there is bound to be information being shared amongst the members and community of Williams Lake at large. If you have information about this tragic incident and have not already spoken to investigators, we ask to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP or MCU and an investigator will arrange to speak with you.”

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said they are working with, and will continue to support, the NDMCU as they move toward the court process.

“While the investigation is still in its infancy, our investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and the community is not at risk.”

