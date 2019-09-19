Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

The crime scene after the victims had been taken to hospital. Photo: Tyler Harper Police on scene of a stabbing in downtown Nelson, B.C. on Sept. 19, 2019. (Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)

A 50-year-old woman is in custody in Nelson after she allegedly accosted a stranger and stabbed them multiple times.

The suspect also stabbed herself during the incident, which occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Sgt. Nate Holt of the Nelson Police Department told Black Press Media that the victim is in stable condition in Kootenay Lake Hospital with stab wounds to her arms and body.

The suspect was treated and remains in custody.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other, Holt said.

Police were alerted to the incident by multiple 911 calls, and arrived on the scene to find several men restraining the suspect. One of the men suffered minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and witnesses are asked to contact the police at 250-354-3919.

