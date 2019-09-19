The crime scene after the victims had been taken to hospital. Photo: Tyler Harper Police on scene of a stabbing in downtown Nelson, B.C. on Sept. 19, 2019. (Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

A 50-year-old woman is in custody in Nelson after she allegedly accosted a stranger and stabbed them multiple times.

The suspect also stabbed herself during the incident, which occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Sgt. Nate Holt of the Nelson Police Department told Black Press Media that the victim is in stable condition in Kootenay Lake Hospital with stab wounds to her arms and body.

The suspect was treated and remains in custody.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other, Holt said.

Police were alerted to the incident by multiple 911 calls, and arrived on the scene to find several men restraining the suspect. One of the men suffered minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and witnesses are asked to contact the police at 250-354-3919.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cannabis, booze most common causes of youth substance-use hospitalizations: report
Next story
‘I was just looking out at the beautiful lake’: Quesnel hiker survives 70-foot fall

Just Posted

Cache Creek councillor has committee appointments rescinded

Council also presented with need for roof repairs to Cache Creek fire hall

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

HUB Online Network finding its feet, documenting the region

New venture already has nearly three dozen videos up on YouTube channel

New support resource in area for women with disabilities

Pacific Dawn will be holding regular meetings in Ashcroft for women with disabilities

Handbell choir looking for new members to learn an old art form

Desert Bells Handbell Choir one of the few four-octave choirs in the province

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Most Read