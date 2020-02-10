Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc. are being sued by a woman who states she fell in the store in February 2018, causing an emergency C-section. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

A Vernon woman is suing a Salmon Arm store, stating a fall at the store two years ago caused injuries and an emergency C-section.

Celeste Shantel Hind filed a notice of civil claim against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc. in BC Supreme Court in Vernon on Feb. 5 of this year.

Court documents state that Hind, who was 34 weeks pregnant, was at Mark’s Work Wearhouse in the Salmon Arm mall on Feb. 6 of 2018 when she “tripped on hazardous and unmaintained shoeboxes that were on the ground, and fell on her abdomen… The fall resulted in an emergency cesarean section that same day.”

The document lists a variety of injuries which have allegedly affected the plaintiff’s health and lifestyle as a result of the fall. The injuries have caused and continue to cause her “pain, suffering, discomfort, loss of enjoyment of life, and permanent physical disability.”

Read more: Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

Read more: Quebec parents seek class action against makers of ‘addictive’ Fortnite game

The notice of claim does not include details of the baby’s health.

The document alleges a failure by the defendants to take reasonable care to prevent injury and loss, and to provide adequate warning of the dangerous condition.

The plaintiff’s claims include general and special damages, future care costs, loss of past and future housekeeping capacity and other costs.

As of Feb. 10, the defendants had not responded to the notice of civil claim, nor have the allegations been proven in court.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jordan Peterson in Russia for medical benzodiazepine detox: Daughter
Next story
UPDATE: 47 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Metro Vancouver ports

Just Posted

Rare Mercedes stolen from Clinton area

Exact model is a grey 1986 Mercedes 280GE SUV

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

First Nations feast feeds body and soul on Downtown Eastside

Helping Our Urban Kwselktn event in Vancouver has Secwepemc roots

Proposed Cache Creek Village office one-day closure proves contentious

One-day closure would allow staff to complete year end filing

Small communities can be a big help on the Alzheimer’s journey

‘Don’t be afraid to ask if you can help. Little things mean so much.’

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Escort recounts frightening story in Okanagan Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read