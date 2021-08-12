Work on a new well and new, improved water infrastructure in Cache Creek

Prizes to be won in the Mo Bradley Fly Fishing Fundraiser, which will support the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society. (Photo credit: LLCRAS)

Infrastructure work in Cache Creek

Beginning in mid-July, Cache Creek residents will have noticed construction activity within the Valleyview Drive park (Cache Creek Community Park). This construction is part of the Village of Cache Creek’s project to better protect the village’s critical drinking water infrastructure from flooding. This will be accomplished by the following:

• Raising the access road which travels along the north edge of the park;

• Extending an existing well casing pipe;

• Decommissioning an existing well which is located next to the river and is below recent flood levels;

• Replacing this well with a new drinking water well above the 200-year flood level;

• Modifying the water system overflow to better protect it from the river during flooding; and

• Modifying or raising electrical equipment to protect it from damage during flooding.

This project has been funded by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s new COVID-19 Community Resilience Stream. Construction for the project is currently scheduled between July 2021 and December 2021. For more information about this project, contact Cristina Martini at the Village of Cache Creek office (250-457-6237).

Local markets

Looking for a fun, family-friendly event this weekend? Check out the farmers’ markets in Cache Creek (Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Clinton (Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Both feature plenty of local vendors selling fresh produce and baking, honey and jams, works by local artists and artisans, secondhand treasures, and more.

Both markets continue for the rest of the summer. The Cache Creek market is at the highway junction beside Chum’s Restaurant, and the Clinton market is at Hunnie’s Mercantile on Cariboo Highway.

Legion frozen dinners

The Ashcroft Legion now has shepherd’s pie and turkey pot pie for $6 each. The portions are individually-sized and frozen, so they can be taken home. For more information, contact the branch at (250) 453-2423.

Fishy fundraiser at Loon Lake

Get your tickets for the Mo Bradley Fly Fishing Fundraiser, in support of the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society.

Mo Bradley has donated $450-worth of prizes for the fundraiser. First prize is an adult fishing rod and reel and 40 flies; second prize is a child’s fishing rod and reel and 50 flies; and third prize is the book Trout School.

Tickets are $5 each, and the draw will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2021; the winners will be contacted by phone.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.loonlakecommunity.ca. For information on ticket purchases, or to sign up as a seller on behalf of LLCRAS, contact Maureen (Moe) Morris at (250) 459-7767.

Kamloops Film Society

The KFS at the Paramount continues its line-up of films at both the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street and at the Twin Rivers Drive-in at the McArthur Island Sports Centre in Kamloops.

Among the films coming to the Paramount in August are a special showing of the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) on Friday the 13th. The drive-in line-up includes showings of Jaws, Toy Story 4, Top Gun, and What We Do in the Shadows.

For more information on the line-up and times, ordering tickets, concession, and more, go to https://bit.ly/2TZA6CE.

New Vice Principal at Desert Sands

Gold Trail School District is pleased to announce that Kandi-Lee Crooks-Smith has accepted the position of Vice Principal of Desert Sands Community School.

Crooks-Smith has more than 20 years of experience as an educator and instructional designer and nine years as a Principal. Her approach to leadership, teaching, and learning is growing a culture of excellence. She believes, and demonstrates through her work, that learning should be practical, engaging, and fun.

The district looks forward to welcoming Crooks-Smith to the Gold Trail team.

Small business help

Community Futures has resources available for small rural businesses impacted by wildfires, including a toll-free line which is staffed by a team of experienced professionals who can help guide you through the resources that are available. In addition, a Wildfire Business Support website has been developed for businesses needing assistance manoeuvring through the available resources.

For assistance or information, call 1-888-303-2232 or go to www.cfwildfire.ca.

BC SPCA kennel cough warning

The BC SPCA is warning dog guardians to be aware of what appears to be an unusual strain of kennel cough showing up in the dog population in B.C. Cases were first noticed in the Kamloops area in particular, and the cause is believed to be a virus that is not detectable by commercially available tests.

In addition to coughing, a small percentage of the infected dogs had eye or nasal discharge. Of concern is how aggressively the disease has spread between dogs, even if they were not in close contact. The BC SPCA urges dog guardians to isolate their pet immediately if it begins coughing, and to seek veterinary advice. In the meantime, the SPCA has collected samples, and is teaming up with specialists and diagnostic laboratories to pursue the cause of the outbreak.

Paid sick leave survey

The provincial government wants to hear your views about paid sick leave policies at work. From now through Sept. 14, public surveys are available for both B.C. workers and employers. Following the survey’s end, options will be prepared and made available for public feedback on various paid sick leave models, which include the number of paid sick days, among other supports.

It is estimated that around half of British Columbians do not have access to paid sick leave, and that vulnerable and low-wage workers are disproportionately affected.

To access the survey, go to https://engage.gov.bc.ca/paidsickleave/.



