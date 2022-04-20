Work on installing new hot tub at Ashcroft Pool to start soon

No guarantee as to whether or not hot tub will be ready for use this season

The hot tub at the Ashcroft Pool (the site of which is pictured in July 2020) has been closed since 2016, but work on installing a new one is scheduled to start soon. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

A new hot tub is on its way to the Ashcroft Pool, following approval of a proposal by village council last week.

Installation of the new hot tub is expected to cost up to $287,000, according to a staff report presented at the April 11 council meeting. A proposal from West Kelowna’s Serenity Pool and Hardscapes — the only one received by the village, despite requests for proposals sent to six suppliers — quotes the cost of the new hot tub and installation at $226,000. Additional costs will cover electrical components of the job that are not provided by the approved supplier.

A portion of the project — $126,000 — will be funded by grants, while the remaining costs will be paid for out of the village’s Capital Reserve account.

According to the proposal, the new hot tub will be 16 x 10 feet. It will have 13 jets and be tiled with 2 x 2-inch mosaic tiles and an eight-inch tiled border on the pool deck.

When asked if the hot tub would be installed and ready to use in time for pool season this summer, director of public works Brian Bennewith said there was no guarantee, but that the work should be able to start fairly soon.

“Serenity Pools are busy waiting for approvals for permits through Interior Health on other jobs,” Bennewith explained. “Our job already has a permit in place, so it puts it right up into top priority for them, and they should be able to get started with our work fairly quickly.”

Now that the contract has been approved by council, a site meeting will take place to determine a timeline for the project.



