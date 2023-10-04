Writer in Residence program returns to regional libraries

Jennifer Chrumka is the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s Writer in Residence for 2023, and will be holding a series of author events, workshops, and one-on-one consultations throughout the region between now and December. (Photo credit: TNRL)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) has welcomed its 2023 Writer in Residence, Jennifer Chrumka, who will be hosting public writing workshops at regional libraries and doing one-on-one consultations between now and December.

Chrumka is a B.C.-based writer and a graduate of UBC’s Master of Journalism program and Simon Fraser University’s The Writer’s Studio. She is an award-winning journalist and storyteller with CBC radio, and her long-form radio documentaries have aired on that network’s The Sunday Magazine, The Current, and Unreserved. She has published personal essays and non-fiction work in The Globe and Mail, the CBC website, The Tyee, The Metropolitan Magazine, and SFU’s anthology Emerge.

She teaches writing and journalism at Thompson Rivers University as a sessional instructor and writes in several genres, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and memoir. She is currently working on an eco-fiction story about love and loss in the face of climate disaster set in the Interior of B.C.

During her term as Writer in Residence, Chrumka will be holding a series of events and workshops for writers of all ages and abilities throughout the TNRL. As part of her author’s tour, she will be at the Ashcroft Library on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and at the Logan Lake Library on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Every other Thursday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 30, Chrumka will be hosting a Writing Circle at the main Kamloops Library on Victoria Street from 6 to 7:30 p.m. These interactive workshops, which include discussions and writing exercises, are designed to inspire adult writers of all different levels and help them develop their craft.

Teen writers (ages 12 to 17) get their own space on Oct. 29 and Dec. 3, when Chrumka will host a Teen Writing Circle at the main Kamloops Library (2 to 3:30 p.m.). It’s an inclusive space where participants can explore various prompts, including zines, journalling, and storytelling, as well as meet other writers and receive feedback.

In partnership with the Kamloops Art Gallery, Chrumka will lead a group of writers through a piece of writing inspired by an object of their choice at the gallery. Registration is required for the four-week program, which runs on Sundays from Nov. 5 to Nov. 26 (2 to 3:30 p.m.) and will culminate with an exhibition of work in the KAG’s Open Gallery.

Have you always wanted to write a novel? November is NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month), and Chrumka will be hosting “Silent Write” sessions every Tuesday from Nov. 7 to Nov. 28 at the North Kamloops Library (6 to 7:30 p.m.).

If you would like some one-on-one time to discuss your work you can book an appointment with Chrumka, who can discuss publishing, non-fiction writing, and tips on developing a writing routing; she can also review your writing. The reviews require two appointments: the first will discuss what you are looking for in the review, while the second will be a review of your work.

The residency concludes on Thursday, Dec. 14 with a wrap-up at the main Kamloops Library (6 to 7:30 p.m.), where Chrumka and select workshop participants will deliver some readings.

Chrumka is the fourth in the TNRL’s “Residence” program, which began in 2019 with Writer in Residence Deryn Collier and continued in 2021 with Screenwriter in Residence Ken Hegan. In 2022 the Musician in Residence program featured Jeremy Kneeshaw, Margit Gossage, and Tina Hebner.

You can learn more about the Writer in Residence program, register, and book a consultation at www.tnrl.ca/residencies.