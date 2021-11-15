The Tulameen River breached its dykes lat Sunday, Nov. 14. Photo Andrea DeMeer

‘You will drown’: Princeton RCMP warn against driving through flood water

‘Human life is the most important thing’

Princeton RCMP are warning residents to not take risks under unprecedented flood conditions.

“Human life is the most important thing,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

While the Tulameen River breached dykes in several areas of town late Sunday, Nov. 14, it also flooded Old Hedley Road.

Speaking from the scene on Monday morning, Hughes said, officers are trying to stop cars from driving into the river.

There were no barricades at about 9 a.m. but some cars were trying to make it through.

Hughes stressed the danger of attempting to drive through water as it’s impossible to tell what’s at the bottom.

Instead of pavement there may be mud, or sink holes, he said.

If water reaches a vehicle’s door it becomes nearly impossible to escape he added.

“You will drown.”

