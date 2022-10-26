Interior Health Authority has expanded its new 1-800 number into the Cariboo Chilcotin for residents to access and navigate home and community care and chronic disease management services. (Interior Heath Authority image)

Young artists invited to send health message via poster contest

‘Take a Breath’ campaign aims to share messages made by youth for youth

Teens throughout the Interior Health (IH) region enrolled in grades 8 through 12 are invited to submit original artwork in the form of a poster for the “Take a Breath: Teen Voices on Tobacco and Vaping” campaign poster contest.

“Take a Breath” is different from many other campaigns that focus exclusively on the health concerns of using tobacco and vape products, by asking youths to share their perspective on the issue. Teens can submit artwork in the form of a poster based on one of five themes: facts about smoking and vaping; the importance of ceremonial tobacco; strategies used by tobacco and vaping companies to promote their products; how these products impact teens’ lives; and the environmental impact of tobacco and vaping.

The contest was developed by the Tobacco and Vapour Reduction Team at IH. It is designed to be a fresh, innovative approach for engaging with youth in meaningful conversations about tobacco use and vaping, and how it affects them and their friends, family, school, community, and environment.

The team worked in collaboration with teens from the McCreary Centre Society, who will also serve as judges in selecting the winners for the contest. The intention is to recruit and share messages that are made by youth for youth.

Teens who want to participate have until Nov. 15 to submit their entries for a chance to win a $150 gift card of their choice. The artwork and messages of the winning posters will be celebrated and recognized by being professionally printed and posted in schools and communities across the IH region.

More information on how to enter the contest can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca/takeabreath.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Healthcare

Previous story
Remote northwest B.C. community left without a fire department due to volunteer shortage

Just Posted

Photographer Gary Winslow will be at the Cache Creek Halloween Kids’ Costume Party on Oct. 31 to take free pictures of all the attendees. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)
Spooktacular Halloween fun this weekend from Lytton to Clinton

(Black Press file photo)
Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways

Clinton’s Yvette May has been named the provincial B.C. CiB Community Champion, in recognition of her efforts with Clinton CiB and for the provincial organization. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Clinton’s Yvette May recognized as a blooming good volunteer

Ashlene Minnabarriet (standing, second from l in red shirt) with the Cache Creek Thrashers in June 2022. (Photo credit: Softball BC)
Ashlene Minnabarriet named Softball BC’s ‘Unsung Hero’ for 2022