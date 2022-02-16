This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police. (Saugerties Police Department via AP)

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police. (Saugerties Police Department via AP)

Young New York State girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Girl found with her non-custodial mother in good health

A young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday.

The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties home about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.

Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.

Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.

Paramedics found the girl to be in good health. She was turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

The noncustodial parents and a third person were arraigned on charges of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

It could not immediately be determined whether any of them had attorneys to represent them.

—The Associated Press

Previous story
‘Predictable and preventable’: Engineer says abandoned logging road contributed to fatal B.C. landslide
Next story
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

Just Posted

The preliminary data from the 2021 Census of Canada shows population change in area communities.
Census numbers show growth in Ashcroft, Kamloops, Logan Lake

Interior Health is still assessing when overnight closures at the Ashcroft Hospital — in place since Jan. 21 — can be lifted. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
No decision about when closures at Ashcroft Emergency will end

Three employees of BCGEU Local 405 joined locked out employees of IG Machine & Fibers at the site near Ashcroft in a show of solidarity on Feb. 10. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Employees at IG Fibers near Ashcroft still locked out after seven months

A take-home test kit for drug users is seen here. Interior Health is warning about a potent mix of drugs circulating around its communities. Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health
Interior Health issues region-wide warning for dangerous drugs