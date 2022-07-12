The anti-racism advocacy group Elimin8Hate has compiled a downloadable dictionary of Asian names that removes the red squiggly underline in Microsoft Office products that denotes a spelling mistake. (NameReclaim.ca)

The anti-racism advocacy group Elimin8Hate has compiled a downloadable dictionary of Asian names that removes the red squiggly underline in Microsoft Office products that denotes a spelling mistake. (NameReclaim.ca)

‘You’re not a mistake’: B.C. group creates dictionary of Asian names to add to Microsoft Word

The free dictionary includes over 8,000 names and monikers from over a dozen Asian countries

If you’ve used Microsoft Word, you’re probably familiar with the squiggly red underline that denotes spelling mistakes.

It can be a helpful tool that prevents embarrassing mistakes from finding their way into final documents. However, for people with non-Anglicized names, the red underline can be a jarring experience.

“It makes them feel like they don’t belong,” said Barbara Lee, founder and president of the Vancouver Asian Film Festival and Elimin8Hate — an anti-racism advocacy arm of the VAFF. “It makes them feel like they’re not a part of the greater community, that they’re a mistake.”

READ MORE: ’Representation matters’: B.C. film festival shares stories to combat anti-Asian racism

Elimi8Hate estimates that over 60 per cent of people who change their names to something more anglicized do so because of racism. In response, they developed a program encouraging Asian Canadians to reclaim their names. One of the latest initiatives is a downloadable dictionary of over 8,000 names and monikers from over a dozen Asian countries.

The dictionary is free to install and within minutes of downloading, will eliminate any trace of a red underline beneath names included. Lee said the dictionary is not an exhaustive list and more names are being added on a regular basis.

Elimin8Hate is calling on businesses, organizations, governments, schools and other stakeholders to download the dictionary to reinforce that non-Anglicized names are not a mistake.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Minor fender bender turns into $113K-payout for B.C. man left feeling a ‘shell of his former self’

Just Posted

(from l) Cache Creek firefighters Al Wiens, Alana Peters, and Tom Moe all brought home individual medals from the FireFit Championship regional event in Spruce Meadows in June. (Photo credit: Nash Wiens)
Cache Creek firefighters bring home medals from FireFit contest

The collectables cabinet at the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary thrift store features an ever-changing array of items. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary thrift store disbursed $60,000 in 2021

Tennyson King will be in concert in Ashcroft on July 13. (Photo credit: Jen Squires )
Tennyson King bringing indie-folk road trip music to Ashcroft

The playground and park in the Mesa subdivision will be getting a refurbishment following the removal of diseased trees. (Photo credit: Daniela Dyck)
Ashcroft council addresses Mesa Vista Park tree controversy