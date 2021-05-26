B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Photo credit: Black Press Media files)

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Photo credit: Black Press Media files)

Youth aged 12 to 17 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations

Registering children for vaccination is recommended, but not required

All British Columbians over the age of 18 are now able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccination of children aged 12 and up is getting underway, with registration for that age group preferred but not essential.

Anyone under the age of 18 can accompany a parent or guardian who has booked their own appointment and get vaccinated at the same time, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week. She explained that community clinics were chosen to allow families to attend together.

However, the head of the B.C. Teachers Federation says schools, not community clinics, would be the best place to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 against COVID-19.

“Setting up in-school vaccination clinics is the best way to vaccinate as many eligible students as possible in the shortest amount of time,” said Teri Mooring last week.

Under the current system, families should notify clinic staff when they arrive if they are adding unscheduled people, and bring student or other identification and personal health numbers if children have them.

The province estimates that there are 310,000 people between the age of 12 and 17 eligible to be vaccinated. Henry said community clinics — rather than a separate school immunization program — were chosen to allow families to attend together, which public health authorities found the most likely to maximize the delivery of vaccines.

Mooring disagrees with this approach, arguing that when it comes to delivering vaccines to children the emphasis should be in schools to start with, since vaccinations already occur there. She added that school staff regularly coordinate things like parental consent forms, and schools have large spaces such as gyms and cafeterias that could be used as vaccine clinics.

Mooring also worries that if schools don’t offer vaccines, working parents might not be able to find the time to take their children to a clinic.

“We need at least 75 per cent of the population vaccinated. Bringing the vaccines into schools can help us get there much faster, as the students are already there.”

In the Interior Health region, more than 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and IH is using influencers throughout the region to encourage their friends, colleagues, and neighbours — particularly young people — to get vaccinated. There are ongoing COVID-19 vaccination clinics in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Kamloops, Merritt, and Salmon Arm.

If you have registered with the provincial vaccination system, you will automatically be notified when you are eligible to book your second vaccination. If you are unsure about whether you are registered, you can call or go online to check.

For information about how to get vaccinated, and a list of all the IH COVID-19 vaccination clinics, go to https://bit.ly/3bp2nIu.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

Just Posted

A grass fire north of Ashcroft on May 18 prompted many residents to sign up for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft emergency alert system tested by recent grass fire

Registration in the free Voyent Alert system nearly doubled after last week’s grass fire in Ashcroft

Those taking the historic walking tour of Clinton can have a rest at a new bench and picnic table near the public washrooms and community garden. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Updated walking tour guide explores historic Clinton sites

New sites have been added to the third edition, which provides a self-guided tour of the community

RCMP shoulder flash. Stock photo.
Police watchdog clears Lytton RCMP officer in 2020 incident

Suspect who fled on foot from a police traffic stop was later found drowned in the Fraser

Ashcroft council has approved a request for a larger patio at the Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council reconsiders two invasive plant programs

Council also approves request for a larger patio at Thompson View Lodge

Cache Creek firefighters made good use of newly-purchased breathing apparatus in the thick smoke generated by a truck fire on May 15. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Fire Department/Facebook)
Cache Creek visitor centre now an official Destination BC site

News from Cache Creek council

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

The rollover happened May 25 about 5 p.m.

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

RCMP vest. Phil McLaclan/ Kelowna Capital News
RCMP review slow response to assault at Kamloops salon

Police followed up on the file and are reviewing of the audio from the call reporting the incident

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

Most Read