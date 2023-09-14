Village of Ashcroft Logo

September 14, 2023

2023 TAX SALE

Pursuant to Section 645 of the Local Government Act, on the 25th day of September, 2023, in the Council Chambers of Village of Ashcroft at 10:00 am, the attached list of real properties shall be offered for sale by public auction unless the delinquent taxes plus interest are paid.

Any person upon being declared the successful bidder must pay by cash or certified cheque the amount bid by 3:00 p.m. the same day. Failure to pay this amount will result in the property promptly being offered for sale again at 10:00 a.m. on the following day.

The Village of Ashcroft makes no representation express or implied as to the condition or quality of the properties being offered for sale. All properties are sold as is. The purchase of a tax sale property is subject to tax under the Property Transfer Tax Act on the fair market value of the property.

Yoginder Bhalla, CPA, CGA

Collector

2023 TAX SALE

