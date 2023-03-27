Land Act: Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that, quA-ymn Solar LP, a limited partnership between shQUAQUash Energy Limited Partnership and BluEarth Renewables Inc (as limited partners) and quA-ymn Solar GP Inc. (as general partner), has applied to the British Columbia Ministry of Forests (FOR), Thompson Okanagan Region for a License of Occupation to construct a 15 MW solar project situated on Provincial Crown land located at 50.510122° north latitude and 120.983000° east longitude; or UTM 10U 642300m east and 5597296 m north on the Teck HVC Bethlehem Tailings Storage Facility.

FOR invites comments on this application. The Lands File is 3413674. Written comments concerning this application should be directed to the Senior Land Officer, Thompson Okanagan Region, FOR, at 1st Floor – 441 Columbia St, Kamloops, BC V2C 2T3. Comments will be received by FOR up to April 21, 2023. FOR may not be able to consider comments received after this date. Please visit the Applications, Comments and Reasons for Decision Database website at http://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ for more information.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. Access to these records requires the submission of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/freedomofinformation to learn more about FOI submissions.