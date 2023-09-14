LYTTON FIRST NATION NOTICE OF VOTE

TAKE NOTICE that a Ratification Vote will be held in accordance with the Lytton First Nation Community Ratification Process from October 19, 2023, to October 21, 2023, in order to determine if Eligible Voters approve the Lytton First Nation TemEEwuh na Ta hheeymOt (Land Code) and the Individual Agreement.

The following question will be asked of the Eligible Voters of Lytton First Nation by Secret Ballot:

“Do you approve the Lytton First Nation TemEEwuh na Ta hheeymOt (Land Code), dated August 17, 2023 for reference and the Individual Agreement with His Majesty the King in Right of Canada?”

VOTE IN PERSON

OCTOBER 19, 2023, 8:00 AM TO 8:00 PM

BATTLEFIELD COMMUNITY CENTRE, ST. GEORGES ROAD, LYTTON, BC

OCTOBER 20, 2023

BATTLEFIELD COMMUNITY CENTRE,

ST. GEORGES ROAD, LYTTON, BC

8:00 AM TO 8:00 PM

OCTOBER 20, 2023

NzeekzAKhnn (Westside) COMMUNITY HALL,

SPENCER ROAD NORTH, LYTTON, BC

10:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

OCTOBER 21, 2023

BATTLEFIELD COMMUNITY CENTRE,

ST. GEORGES ROAD, LYTTON, BC

8:00 AM TO 8:00 PM

OCTOBER 21, 2023

NzeekzAKhnn (Westside) COMMUNITY

HALL, SPENCER ROAD NORTH, LYTTON, BC

10:00 AM TO 6:00 PM

VOTE BY MAIL-IN BALLOT

YOU MAY ALSO VOTE BY MAIL – all eligible voters for whom we have been provided a residential mailing address will automatically be sent a mail-in voting package. If you have not received your mail-in voting package by September 22, 2023, please contact the Ratification Officer as soon as possible to provide your current residential mailing address.

VOTE BY ELECTRONIC BALLOT

ELECTRONIC VOTING WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 9:00 AM on October 1, 2023, until 8:00 PM on October 21, 2023. To set up your account to vote electronically, please visit this website and follow the instructions provided: https://www.onefeather.ca/nations/lytton

You will be required to provide your Indian Status Number (Status Card), Date of Birth, and a personal email address. If you encounter any problems, please contact OneFeather at voterhelp@onefeather.ca or 1-855-923-3006.

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that all members of Lytton First Nation who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of the Ratification Vote are eligible to vote. INFORMATION PACKAGE documents including the Framework Agreement, Individual Agreement, the Lytton First Nation TemEEwuh na Ta hheeymOt (Land Code), Background Documents and the Ratification Process are available at the Band Office and by request to the Ratification Officer at the contact information listed below.

Jordan Loose, Ratification Officer.

Notice dated for reference August 28, 2023

Email: voterhelp@onefeather.ca Phone: 250-384-8200 Toll Free: 1-855-923-3006

Phone support is available weekdays from 9:30 am to 4:30 PM Pacific Time

Please leave a message if we’re unable to take your call.

209-852 Fort Street, Victoria, B.C., V8W 1H8

https://www.onefeather.ca/nations/lytton