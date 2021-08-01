August 1, 2021

Celebration of Life Postponed

Dear Family and Friends, unfortunately due to the recent wildfires in the area, we will be postponing the Celebration of Life. We will update you once we are able to.

Previous write up:

Dear Family and Friends,

We would like to welcome you to David’s Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 1st, 2021 between 1-4 pm at the Cache Creek Community Hall. Please feel free to drop in at any time for a casual and informal gathering to celebrate the wonderful life that David had lived so fully. We look forward to sharing stories, reminiscing, and visiting with you.

Please note that due to Covid restrictions regarding organized gatherings, we will ensure that numbers in the hall remain at 50% capacity at any one time. Also, given the wildfire challenges throughout the province, it is possible that we may need to reschedule the celebration to a later date; we will keep everyone updated on Facebook.

Thank you.

Love the Soules’ Family