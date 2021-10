Dear Family and Friends,

We would like to welcome you to David’s Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 24th, 2021 between 1-4 pm at the Cache Creek Community Hall. Please feel free to drop in at any time for a casual and informal gathering to celebrate the wonderful life that David had lived so fully. We look forward to sharing stories, reminiscing, and visiting with you.

Please note that we will be following Covid guidelines regarding organized gatherings.

Thank you.

Love the Soules’ Family