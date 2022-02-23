In Loving Memory ~

Greg had smile that would light up the sky on the gloomiest of days.

He had a sense of humour that could make anyone crack a smile on the worst of days. The patience of a saint and a heart of absolute gold.

Greg would give anyone the shirt off his back in their time of need. He was a loving partner, brother, fiend, family member, and an amazing papa to his grandchildren.

When Greg wasn’t working you could find him working in his yard doing various tasks, exploring the outdoors in his trusty adventure hat, camping, fishing, kayaking. He loved anything that got him outside and kept him busy. Greg was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his Spouse Tammy Burdeyney, numerous Nieces, Nephews, Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins, His Brother Jurgen, Step Children Kim, Charlie, Kaylie and Jesse, Son in law Paul Leaman, Grandchildren Lylee, Nathan, Morgan, Ezekiel, Paige, and Makenzie.

Greg was predeceased by, His Mother: Heidi, His Father: Johnathon

There will be a celebration of life held at a later date to be announced.



