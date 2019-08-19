Pauline Goring











Pauline Goring (1934-August 2019) Has passed into the arms her Lord and Saviour at the age of 85 at Comox Valley Hospital, Courtenay, BC. Her surviving family are Annette & Jim Davis of Courtenay, Colette Delorme (Gerald Reynolds) of Eaglesham, Alberta, Moreno Goring of Kamloops, BC, Jewel & Mike Rice of Spences Bridge, BC, and Marc & Nicole Goring of Walhachin, BC. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Goring and two grandchildren Joshua Carmen, and is survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Crossroads Pentecostal Church, Cache Creek on August 23 at 1:30 pm.