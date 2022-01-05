Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart praises the many ‘local heroes’ of 2021

(from l) Baking brigade organizers Jan Morrison, Jackie Berkey, Sue Peters, and Darlene Daily with some of the many baked goods donated by local residents for evacuees staying in Cache Creek (not pictured: volunteer Maggie Hillyard). (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

Looking back on 2021, it is difficult to remember a year when our region faced as much heartbreak and loss. Between the heat wave, the wildfires, the floods, and the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us are happy to put 2021 in the rear view mirror.

The greatest thing that gives me hope for the New Year is the same thing that gave me hope through some of the darkest and most challenging days of 2021 — remembering the many local heroes whose actions big and small brought relief, security, and care to so many.

There are too many people to name, from our First Nations communities who helped guide our response and recovery efforts to the local food banks and organizations that gathered food, clothes, and any donations they could get their hands on to support displaced British Columbians, to our local farmers and ranchers who saved homes and properties from impending disaster, and of course our incredible health care workers, firefighters, police officers, and all emergency responders who went above the call of duty time and again.

It is these people who make me so proud to call Fraser-Nicola home, and it is their spirit of bravery, selflessness, and community that I will carry with me into the New Year.

