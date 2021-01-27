Dumping sign, January 2019, Photo credit: Eli Pousson

Letters to the Editor

Readers write about lazy dumpers and challenges to long-term care

Dear Editor,

To those who feel the need to dump garbage other than at the transfer station, I question your motive.

On the afternoon of Jan. 19 I drove along Barnes Lake Road, and just after crossing the first cattleguard I saw someone’s discarded recliner chair in the pullout on the right side of the road. It had been dumped there in the last few days. So if someone is missing a brown recliner out of their living room, that is where it ended up.

Being that there are no houses nearby, it must have been hauled a distance to get there. Why not haul it to the transfer station and dump it there for a few dollars, and do your part to keep our environment clean?

I guess [that] is the place to dump recliners, because I picked another one up at that spot about two months ago. I will continue to pick up your garbage and take it to the transfer station myself, but I wonder: if this is how you treat our environment, then why not just dump it outside your own door?

Angus Muir

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

This year the COVID-19 pandemic has shown we can no longer afford to ignore the long-standing issues with long-term care and home care. More than 80 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Canada occurred in long-term care facilities, the highest proportion — by a longshot — among the 14 developed countries that track this data. Reports from the Canadian Armed Forces detailed the tragic conditions in our long-term care homes, conditions that were made worse by COVID-19 but that sounded all too familiar to those with experience with long-term care.

Add to this the fact that Canadians are living longer and more of us are dealing with chronic conditions and diseases, especially as we age. By the end of this decade, those aged 65 and older will make up almost a quarter of the population. The demand on the health-care system is only going to increase.

Our health-care system has not kept pace with Canada’s aging population, and if we do not make changes soon, we will not be equipped to meet the health needs of Canadians. It is time we include older adult care in our national health framework and start managing, funding, and regulating long-term and home care in the same way as other parts of our system: with national standards tied to funding.

National standards will guarantee a standard level of quality care, the availability of equitable and consistent services across the country, and adequate levels of funding for these types of care.

As we look to the new year, all levels of government must resolve to work together to fix long-term and home care and ensure older adults can access the care they need, now and in the future.

Kathleen McArthur

Kamloops, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Editor’s Desk: The world needs more Alex

Just Posted

Police say that a U-Haul truck abandoned in Cache Creek on Jan. 19 (pictured) was being used to transport equipment and supplies consistent with a fentanyl drug production operation. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rental truck abandoned in Cache Creek believed to be connected with fentanyl drug production

Police seized high end equipment, chemicals, and several firearms

A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at Unit 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, with four dozen people testing positive and one person dead as a result. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Flooding at Cache Creek park, July 2, 2020. The village is seeking $2.45 million in grant funding to safeguard its drinking water infrastructure against future flood events. (Photo credit: Tom Moe)
Cache Creek seeks $2.45 million for drinking water infrastructure

Grant funding would protect village’s drinking water infrastructure from flood threats

A new all-ages playground and a large canopy for outdoor gatherings (r) at Kumsheen K–12 school in Lytton. (Photo credit: School District No. 74)
Lytton students all under the same roof at newly-renovated school

Kumsheen Secondary has now been converted into a K–12 facility for 125 students

Craig Lebleau is the star of <em>Mud Mountain Haulers</em>, along with his family and Kamloops-based company Lebleau Brothers Haulers. (Photo credit: Submitted)
New TV show filmed in region shines a light on forest industry

Mud Mountain Haulers, featuring Lebeau Brothers Logging in Kamloops, no airing on Discovery Channel

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says jumping the COVID-19 vaccine queue is ‘un-Canadian’

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization

Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

Kamloops RCMP covered the animal with a blanket and dragged it out of the home on a carpet. (Kamloops This Week)
Oh ‘deer’: Bambi breaks into Kamloops home

A deer got trapped into a Kamloops home and had to be escorted out by RCMP

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows to 66 cases

A majority of cases remain among staff at Royal Inland Hospital

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at B.C. legislature on the province’s mass vaccination plan for COVID-19, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 quarantine not an option for B.C., John Horgan says

Apres-ski parties increase risk, not interprovincial travel

Most Read