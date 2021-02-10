Letters to the editor

A reader writes about the need for free prescription contraception in B.C.

Dear Editor,

In the recent provincial election, the BC NDP included free prescription contraception in their platform. With the provincial budget around the corner, it’s important that Premier Horgan fulfills this pledge.

Cost is a significant barrier to contraception. An intrauterine device can cost between $75 and $380, and some oral contraceptives can be $20 per month. These costs fall disproportionately on women.

Cost should never be an impediment to people exercising their right to make choices about their bodies. Not only will free prescription contraception help increase access to this necessary medicine, but it will improve health outcomes, increase equality, and save the government millions. A 2010 study by Options for Sexual Health estimated that such a policy would save BC $95 million annually.

It is little wonder that countries around the world provide prescription contraception free of charge. It’s time for B.C. to do the same!

Teale Phelps Bondaroff

Victoria, B.C.



