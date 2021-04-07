Letters to the editor

Readers write about the Easter Scavenger Hunt and the Daffodil Campaign

Dear Editor,

For more than 70 years, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has celebrated the Daffodil Campaign in April. The daffodil is resilient, it is the first flower to bloom in the spring, and for those living with cancer it is a symbol of strength, courage, and hope.

As we begin to emerge from a difficult year, we invite Ashcroft and area residents to rally around this symbol to provide hope to people affected by cancer in their community. Now more than ever, the daffodil’s sunny symbol serves as a meaningful reminder for us to come together and continue to look ahead to brighter days.

We’re calling on the people of Ashcroft and area to join us and help make a meaningful difference for all Canadians affected by cancer. Whether you donate online, create a digital daffodil in honour of a loved one, or organize a virtual fundraiser, you’re helping create a future where no Canadian fears cancer. To show your support, visit your local Pharmasave or London Drugs to buy a daffodil pin or donate at the register.

Donating to the Canadian Cancer Society Daffodil Campaign — especially during a pandemic — is the most impactful way to improve the quality of life of people affected by all cancers and bring them hope. Because when daffodils bloom, hope grows.

Help spread hope to people affected by cancer. Make a donation today at https://bit.ly/2PmA4m8.

The Canadian Cancer Society

Community Giving team

Dear Editor,

I would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful ladies who organized the Easter Scavenger Hunt this year.

I took part in both parts of this activity: as a house that provided one of the scavenger clues, and as a participant with my daughter and grandkids. It was so well organized, and their thoughtfulness in ensuring that the prizes were picked out specifically for the gender and age of the children who took part was second to none.

Way to go ladies!

Marianne Munro

